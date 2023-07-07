Mark Applegarth shrugs off post-match injury to hail Wakefield Trinity hero Will Dagger

Wakefield Trinity boss Mark Applegarth shrugged off a post-match injury to hail golden-point hero Will Dagger before stressing that now is not the time to get carried away in the club's fight for survival.

Wins over Leeds Rhinos and Salford Red Devils gave Wakefield hope of another great escape but they appeared to be on the brink of a painful defeat at Belle Vue when Toby King scored a late converted try to nudge Wigan Warriors back ahead in a pulsating contest.

Trinity demonstrated their trademark spirit to take the match to extra time thanks to Dagger's last-gasp penalty before the half-back knocked over a nerveless drop goal to spark joyous scenes.

Applegarth aggravated a pre-existing injury as he raced onto the field to celebrate with his players but a third win in four games eased the pain.

"I've had a back spasm all week, forgot about it for 10 seconds and now I can hardly sit up straight,” he laughed.

"Sport's all about emotion and you're talking a minute's difference between sitting with your head in your hands or celebrating like I did there.

"It's important that you show your emotions and you celebrate these wins."

Dagger arrived at Belle Vue to little fanfare in March in a deal that took Corey Hall to Hull KR, much to the frustration of Wakefield fans.

Will Dagger celebrates with Renouf Atoni after kicking the match-winning drop goal in golden point. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

But the utility back has been a standout performer for Applegarth's men and underlined his value to the club in the dramatic 27-26 win over Wigan.

"I thought they were all outstanding but massive credit to Daggs," said Applegarth. "How he handled that situation is the sign of a top-class performer.

"He's got some tremendous skills and is a real deep-thinker.

"He was beating himself up with some of the kicks he'd done earlier in the game and how he responded is a sign of a top-quality player. With the pressure Wigan put him under as well, it was outstanding.

Wakefield fans and players celebrating Jai Whitbread's try. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

"I knew all about Daggs from his time in the youth system here until he signed at Warrington. It's pleasing to see him mature.

"He's still got his best years in front of him. He's got an excellent kick on him, his composure is getting better and better, and his confidence is getting right up there. We've got a very talented player on our hands."

Trinity are now within two points of second-bottom Castleford Tigers ahead of a crucial clash with out-of-sorts Huddersfield Giants next Friday.

But Applegarth, who lost his first 15 games as a head coach, is keeping his feet firmly on the ground.

"A few weeks ago we were something like 1-50 relegation favourites but we never get too low or too high," he said.

"We surf our own wave and nothing changes from us. We will enjoy a good win but we will work as hard as ever on focusing on what we need to do and putting in a good performance against Huddersfield.