Castleford Tigers have confirmed that Greg Eden will leave the club after Friday’s season finale at Leeds Rhinos.

The 32-year-old has scored 111 tries in 120 games across two spells with the Tigers.

Eden is a product of Castleford's academy but played just three times for his hometown club before leaving for Huddersfield Giants at the end of 2011.

After spells with Hull KR, Salford Red Devils and Brisbane Broncos, the winger rejoined the Tigers in 2017.

Eden got his hands on the League Leaders' Shield and was a key member of the team that reached the Grand Final in his first season back at Wheldon Road.

The Castleford native, who has been restricted to 14 appearances this year due to injuries, scored a vital hat-trick in last month's relegation showdown with Wakefield Trinity, a result that went a long way to keeping the Tigers in Super League.

“It’s been a massive decision for me," said Eden.

"This club has been a massive part of my life over the last seven years and prior to that as well when I was a bit younger.

Greg Eden has ended his long stay at Castleford. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"It’s going to be difficult moving away. I think it’s the right thing for me moving away and for the club as well at this point in my career.

“This club has always been in my heart. I’ve been a fan since I was young. Even when I was away from the club I always looked at Cas and hoped they did well.

"It’s massive for the town. I love seeing fans every day and I know how much they love the club, as do I. I want to say thank you to them.

“We’ve had some good times at this club. I’ve enjoyed it. The biggest part of my career has been here."

Greg Eden was a prolific tryscorer for the Tigers. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Eden is expected to join fellow Castleford stalwart Nathan Massey at Featherstone Rovers.

Castleford director of rugby operations Danny Wilson believes it is the best decision for both parties after highlighting Eden's injury issues.

“Greg is a fans' favourite for all the right reasons," said Wilson.

"He’s a cool character and a nice lad. He scores and takes opportunities very well.

"The difficult thing with Greg is that he plays 50 per cent of the games because his body isn’t as robust as it was when he was 20.

"He’s moving on to pastures new and sometimes a change is as good as a rest. That’s the right thing for him and the right thing for us.”

Suaia Matagi is also set to leave the Tigers at the end of the year after three seasons at Wheldon Road.

The 35-year-old prop initially joined Castleford on loan from Huddersfield and went on to play 60 games for the club after making the move permanent.

“I’ve enjoyed every moment of it,” he said.