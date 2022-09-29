Trinity paid a transfer fee to land the former Leeds Rhinos youngster at the end of last year and received an immediate return on their investment.

The 20-year-old featured in 26 of Wakefield's 29 games in 2022, scoring seven tries and recording a club-high 2,478 metres.

Trinity moved quickly to tie down the club's Young Player of the Year by extending his contract until the end of the 2024 season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Head coach Mark Applegarth said: “I’m delighted to have Corey all sorted as I think he has a massive future in the game.

"He took his chance last season and cemented himself as a regular in the team and I’m looking forward to working with him again this coming season.

"Corey is a player who keeps his head down and works hard on his game every single day and I think he has so much potential.

"To have him secured for another two years is fantastic for the club."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Corey Hall has extended his stay at Wakefield Trinity. (Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

After being limited to five first-team appearances during his time with Leeds, Hall has enjoyed a new lease of life at Wakefield.

“My first season was unbelievable really when I think about where I was right at the start," he said.

"I never imagined I would make that many appearances. It’s now just whetted my appetite for more in 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"After enjoying a break away in the off-season, I’m now looking forward to getting back into pre-season to kick on next year."