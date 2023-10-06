'Massive opportunity for me': Morgan Smith becomes latest Hull FC signing after short Wakefield stint
The Warrington Wolves academy product made 15 appearances for relegated Trinity in 2023.
Smith, who is capable of filling in at hooker, previously played in Super League for London Broncos and has also enjoyed a spell with Featherstone Rovers in recent years.
“It’s a massive opportunity for me," he said.
"I’m grateful to Tony Smith and James Clark for providing me with the chance to show what I can do at a huge club like Hull.
“I’m excited to work under Tony again. I’m confident he can get the best out of me and he can get me playing the best rugby I can."
Smith is Hull’s seventh addition for 2024 following the signings of Herman Ese’ese, Jayden Okunbor, Franklin Pele, Jack Walker, Jack Ashworth and Liam Tindall.
“I’ve worked with Morgan before when he was a young lad at Warrington and therefore I know what he is capable of," said Hull boss Tony Smith.
“Morgan has good versatility and is a smart player with plenty of great skill to offer. He’s really keen to make a position his own but that is down to him and which position he claims remains to be seen. I’m delighted to be working with him again."