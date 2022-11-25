Matt Cook lands key role at Leeds Rhinos as club outline responsibilities

Leeds Rhinos have appointed former England forward Matt Cook as the club's new general manager.

The 36-year-old, who represented Bradford Bulls, Hull KR and Castleford Tigers during his playing days, is fresh from working with the Rugby League World Cup as operations coordinator.

In his new role at Headingley, which will see him report to chief executive Gary Hetherington and head coach Rohan Smith, Cook will be responsible for all rugby-related matters and oversee the daily operation in the rugby department.

“We are delighted to have recruited someone of the calibre of Matt Cook to join our rugby operation," said Hetherington.

"He has impressed us with his work during the Rugby League World Cup and I am sure he will enhance our team working alongside head coach Rohan Smith and performance director Richard Hunwicks as we look ahead to the new season."

As well as day-to-day logistics, the new role focuses on RFL compliance on salary cap regulations, dual registrations, loans and contracts.

Cook, who made 290 appearances during his 18-year career including two caps for England, will also make recruitment recommendations.

“I am really excited to be joining the club and can’t wait to get started," he said.

Matt Cook celebrates a Castleford Tigers win at Elland Road. (Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"Having worked with the Rugby League World Cup for the last two years, working with teams and 12 national federations, I think that has put me in really good stead for my new position at the Rhinos and moving forward.

“To be back involved at club level and working in a team environment alongside a great coaching team is something that I am very much looking forward to.