Matt Ellis' first words after completing Wakefield Trinity takeover and appointing Daryl Powell

Matt Ellis has vowed to stop at nothing to bring the glory days back to Wakefield Trinity after completing his takeover of the West Yorkshire club.

The ambitious new owner's first act was to install former Castleford Tigers and Warrington Wolves boss Daryl Powell as head coach on a four-year deal following Mark Applegarth's departure in the wake of Trinity's relegation from Super League.

Powell will be tasked with leading Wakefield to Championship title success as rugby league enters a new era under IMG's grading system.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I’m absolutely delighted to get the deal over the line," said Ellis after becoming the sole owner of the five-time Challenge Cup winners.

"I can’t wait to now get started with the task in hand of getting the club back into Super League and at the top end of the table challenging for trophies.

"It’s a real honour to be part of such a historic club and fulfils a personal ambition to be owner of the club I support.

"With 150 years of proud history with huge successes behind us, my promise to the supporters is that I will give 100 per cent to restore the club to its glory days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I want next season to be successful on and off the field and have already got to work setting plans in motion to ensure a successful 2024 for the club."

Daryl Powell is back in rugby league. (Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)

Powell will be joined at Belle Vue by new recruitment and salary cap manager Steve Mills – his analyst at Castleford and Warrington – and David Tucker, who has been appointed as general manager to oversee all off-field operations.

Ellis has sensed a determination from Powell to quickly put a difficult spell at the Halliwell Jones Stadium behind him.

"Having had many conversations with Daryl over the last few months, I can assure you all that he is hungry for success and both my own and Daryl’s ambitions are aligned," said Ellis on Powell, who led Castleford to three major finals and League Leaders' Shield success.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I feel this is the perfect role for Daryl with a big rebuild and he will thrive in the challenge. I know that we will see the best Daryl has to offer."

Wakefield Trinity are under new ownership. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Ellis has teased a series of new signings over the coming days and pledged to slash season ticket prices, while improving the player facilities with the installation of a recovery room equipped with plunge pools and saunas.

The millionaire owner of DIY Kitchens is confident Wakefield will be well placed under the new grading system.

"I believe that with the additional investments made in the club, coupled with the skills I’ve learnt from running my online business for 20 years, I am best positioned to secure the highest possible IMG score for the club," said Ellis, who has seen John Minards step down as chairman.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"A high score will enhance the club’s reputation, potentially attracting higher-calibre players, sponsorships and partnerships."

In a message to the fans, he added: "Over the coming months and years, we will create a team you and the supporters across the City of Wakefield will be proud to come see succeed week in, week out.