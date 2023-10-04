Matt Peet knows only Wigan Warriors' best will do against 'fantastic' Hull KR

Matt Peet has stressed that Wigan Warriors will need to be at their best to see off Hull KR and book a place in the Super League Grand Final.

Wigan are highly fancied to reach next week's Old Trafford decider after securing the League Leaders' Shield and a home semi-final in the final round of the regular season.

Peet views Rovers as a major obstacle in Wigan's pursuit of a sixth Super League title and the first since 2018.

"We will be coming up against a fantastic team who deserve their place in the semi-final after investing a lot of hard work all season," said the Warriors boss.

"We’re going to have to be at our best to stand any chance of progressing.

"We have worked very hard but Hull KR have done as well. It is important what it means to us but Hull KR will be very motivated to get there too.

"It’s been a bit too long for our fans and they have been outstanding in their support for us."

The teams have met four times already in 2023 with Wigan winning two games to KR's one in Super League, the second against a youthful side the week before the Challenge Cup final.

Matt Peet is wary of Hull KR. (Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)

Rovers booked their place in the Wembley showpiece thanks to a dramatic win over the Warriors in golden point.

Wigan have won all eight games since that semi-final showdown at Headingley.

"We spoke short term about channelling our pain into energy but it hasn’t been mentioned this week," said Peet.

"We talk more on the excitement of progressing and the people we want to prove right rather than righting the wrongs."

Brad Schneider has been identified as a dangerman. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Brad Schneider was KR's match-winner in the last semi-final meeting and has been a central figure in their ongoing six-game winning run.

Peet appreciates the importance of shutting down the Australian and his half-back partner.

"He brings composure and has a great balance with Mikey Lewis," said Peet.

"He gets them around the field and then Mikey is allowed to get his running game going and show the threat he is capable of.

"Mikey Lewis’ X-factor moments are probably a lot down to what Schneider is doing off the ball to get him in those positions."

Wigan have had two weeks to prepare for the DW Stadium clash, which has given Willie Isa enough time to return to fitness.

The game comes too soon for fellow forward Ethan Havard, however.