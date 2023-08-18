Mikey Lewis try little consolation for beaten Challenge Cup finalists Hull KR at St Helens

Tommy Makinson scored two tries as St Helens closed the gap on Super League leaders Catalans Dragons with a comfortable 28-6 win over Hull KR at the Totally Wicked Stadium.

Winger Makinson’s double saw him go joint-ninth with Luke Dorn on the list of Super League’s all-time try scorers.

Sione Mata’utia, Moses Mbye and Ben Davies also crossed over for the reigning Super League Champions as they recorded a fourth-successive win, while Mark Percival kicked four goals from six attempts.

All Hull KR could muster in reply was a 62nd-minute Mikey Lewis try which Brad Schneider converted.

Hull KR's Brad Schneider during defeat at St Helens (Picture: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)

The Robins – who were beaten 17-16 by Leigh in last Saturday’s Challenge Cup Final at Wembley – kept the Saints at bay until four minutes before half-time.

But the second half proved to be little more than a damage limitation exercise for the Robins, who have now lost their last three games in all competitions and leaves their hopes of a top-six finish hanging in the balance with only a few rounds of the regular season remaining.

A high shot on Saints prop George Delaney was penalised, giving Percival a shot at goal and he made no mistake to make it 2-0.

Saints claimed their first try of the night soon after. Lewis Dodd’s kick skidded away from a couple of Robins defenders and Mata’utia was quickest to react, touching down in the corner to give his side a 6-0 lead at the break.

Two tries in quick succession early in the second half proved decisive for Paul Wellens’ men.

Percival sent Makinson over at the corner for a try before Australian hooker Mbye scored his first try for Saints after opposing full-back Lewis spilled a high kick near his own try line.

Jonny Lomax’s pass got Makinson in for his second try after 54 minutes and though Percival could not convert, he did add a penalty moments later after a high tackle to make it 24-0 as he reached a personal milestone of 1,000 career points.

A flash of brilliance from Lewis resulted in Hull KR’s first and only try of the night with 18 minutes remaining. He kicked through and the ball found Ethan Ryan, who in turn passed back to Lewis who slid over, while Schneider added the conversion.