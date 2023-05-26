Ian Watson felt Huddersfield Giants got back to somewhere close to their controlling best in the 20-4 defeat of Castleford Tigers.

The Giants opened the scoring three minutes in through Esan Marsters and dominated territory throughout in shades of 2022 when they finished third in Super League and reached the Challenge Cup final.

Although Huddersfield remain off the pace down in ninth spot, Watson views a first win in five games as a promising step in the right direction.

"It was miles better," said the Giants boss. "It looked more like us.

"We've spoken as a group of getting back to what our identity was and from minute zero it looked more like us. It was a really good team performance.

"Overall 20-4 is pleasing. We could have got a few more tries but you'll take it all day long.

"I know if we do the right things, we're going to be good. They're a great group of players.

"We probably lost our way a little bit over the last few weeks but Theo (Fages) coming back in has definitely helped us find that balance."

Huddersfield celebrate Esan Marsters' opening try. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Huddersfield will aim to build on the victory over Castleford when they take on St Helens at Magic Weekend next Sunday.

"It was about getting a win tonight and making sure we step forward confidently going to play against Saints," added Watson.

"It's a good atmosphere and a great venue, one of those special occasions you want to turn up in.

"We'll be ready."

The Tigers took one of their few first-half chances through Alex Mellor to go in only 10-4 behind at the interval but were left to rue a series of missed opportunities in the early stages of the second period.

Castleford head coach Andy Last picked out the decision to disallow an Elliot Wallis try as a key moment.

"The positive from it is a couple of weeks ago, you could have easily been staring down at a 30-pointer at half-time," said Last, whose side remain second bottom.

"The start of the second half we had a couple of opportunities but didn't quite nail them.

