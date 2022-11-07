Mixed disciplinary news for Samoa as match review panel delivers hammer blow to World Cup chances

The imposing prop was placed on report after catching Tonga forward David Fifita in the face with his forearm as he carried the ball.

The incident, which occurred in the closing stages of Samoa's quarter-final victory at the Halliwell Jones Stadium, has been deemed worthy of a grade A charge by the match review panel.

Samoa have until 11am on Tuesday to challenge the decision, which appears likely ahead of the nation's first-ever semi-final appearance.

The loss of Paulo, who was one of Samoa’s standout performers in the epic win over Tonga, would be a major blow to the Pacific Islanders' chances of toppling hosts England at the Emirates Stadium.

Full-back Joseph Suaalii will be available for the last-four clash after receiving a caution for raising his knee in a tackle.

Incidents involving England forwards John Bateman and Morgan Knowles were reviewed by the panel but both players were cleared of serious wrongdoing.

Bateman was cited for potential dangerous contact – pressure on shoulder joint.

Junior Paulo of Samoa leads the Siva Tau ahead of the game against Tonga. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images for RLWC)

The panel noted: “Arm is presented to the player who holds it and does not manoeuvre arm. Actions of player’s team-mate causes the pressure to the opponent’s joint.”

Knowles also avoided a charge for a forearm to the head of an opponent.