Landmark win: Happy Hull KR coach Tony Smith after the win over Toulouse. Picture by Manuel Blondeau/SWpix.com

Rovers were behind 18-4 until four second-half tries saved the day, sealing a perfect Easter weekend following Good Friday’s derby win and allowing Smith a moment to savour his milestone.

“I’m not really into celebrating milestones but it’s not a bad way to mark my 500th game,” said a jubilant Smith, who has also coached Leeds Rhinos and Huddersfield Giants, Warrington Wolves and England.

“The players showed great character, even though they were clearly fatigued from what was a very tough derby against Hull.

On the scoresheet: Hull KR's Jordan Abdull scored a try as his side came from behind to defeat Toulouse. Picture: Manuel Blondeau/SWpix.com

“But they overcame that and they believed in themselves, maybe even more than I did.

“It wasn’t a high-quality game but that isn’t down to the players, or Toulouse, it’s simply down to the scheduling of fixtures.”

Toulouse led 12-4 at the break, Ryan Hall with the Robins’ try and extended it to 16-4 through Paul Marcon, before Hall got his second, improved by Will Dagger.

Five minutes later, George King barged his way between the posts for a simple try and Jordan Abdull then collected a fumble on the wing by Marcon and scooted inside to score.

Matt Scorton’s converted try won it for Robins before Marcon replied with a score converted by Chris Hankinson, who like Dagger kicked four goals.

Toulouse: Ashall-Bott, Marcon, Hankinson, Vaivai, Bergal, Gigot, Albert, Puech, Dixon, Stefani, Sangare, Marion, Navarrete. Replacements: Pelissier, Springer, Garbutt, Hansen.

Hull K R: Dagger, Ryan, Crooks, Kenny-Dowall, Hall, Milnes, Abdull, Storton, Litten, King, Hadley, Wood, Minchella. Replacements: Parcell, Sims, Keinhorst, Richards.