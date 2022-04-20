Special day: Leeds Rhinos’ debutant Jack Sinfield can’t prevent Castleford’s Derrell Olpherts from scoring. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA

Seven years after long-serving captain Kevin Sinfield made the last of his 521 appearances for Leeds, in the 2015 Grand Final win over Wigan which completed the domestic treble, his 17-year-old son Jack carried on the family tradition.

Like his father against Sheffield Eagles a quarter of a century earlier, the teenage Sinfield’s Leeds career began with a two-point defeat.

But in difficult circumstances, playing as a lone specialist half-back after stand-off Blake Austin was injured inside the first 10 minutes, the youngster looked composed and confident.

Famous name: Jack Sinfield, left, is the son of Leeds all-time great Kevin. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

His kick set up the first of Rhyse Martin’s two tries and, with Austin automatically ruled out following a failed head injury assessment and Aidan Sezer and Richie Myler also on the casualty list, Sinfield is likely to retain his place for Friday’s relegation battle at home to Toulouse Olympique.

In echoes of his father during his playing days, Sinfield shrugged off compliments about his own performance in his first senior game to focus on the team.

The defeat left Rhinos second from bottom in Super League and they have won just one of their first 10 competitive matches this year, making it the worst start to a season in the club’s history.

Interim-coach Jamie Jones-Buchanan hailed Sinfield’s contribution on Monday as “outstanding”, but while the youngster himself felt he played “all right”, he insisted: “The more important thing is the team and we didn’t get the win.

In the thick of it: Castleford Tigers' Derrell Olpherts (right) is tackled by Leeds Rhinos' Jack Sinfield during the hosts' derby win. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire.

“Hopefully we can bounce back on Friday and come up with some points then.”

Sinfield’s debut came alongside another 17-year-old, centre Max Simpson and in front of his family, who were in the main stand.

“It was disappointing to lose, but to make my debut with Max, who is a good mate of mine, was really special,” added Sinfield.

“Having all my family there made it even more special and I really enjoyed every minute of it, despite the result.”

Of the prospect of a home debut in two days’ time, the Oldham-born youngster stressed: “The more minutes Max and I can get, the better for the both of us.

“We’ve been getting a lot of minutes in the academy and reserves and both really enjoying that.

“Wherever the minutes are coming from I am going to try and keep enjoying my rugby and getting better and learning.”

Sinfield was also quick to pay tribute to Leeds’s other halves for helping him make the transition from academy to first team.

“Blake has been really good with me,” he said of Austin. “We play in similar positions and he has really looked after me – and the same with Aidan.

“I have learned a lot from both of them, so losing Blake was not ideal, but we have to react to moments like that and still find a way to get a result.

“I had to step up because Kruise [Leeming, who moved into the halves when Austin went off] isn’t a natural half-back, even though he’s brilliant there.

“I get on with Kruise as well, it’s easy for me to work with them because I think we have quite a good relationship off the field as well.”

The defeat at the Jungle left Rhinos hovering only one point ahead of Friday’s French opponents.

Sinfield, though, believes they are improving.

He said: “The team’s close.

“We’re not quite there yet, we haven’t quite got that finishing touch, but it is coming and you can tell it’s coming.

“Hopefully if we keep improving a win will come soon.”

Castleford’s 18-year-old winger Jason Qareqare has signed a new contract keeping him at the club until the end of 2024.

Fiji-born Qareqare, whose previous deal was due to expire this autumn, joined Tigers’ scholarship from the Kippax community club three years ago was a substitute in Monday’s win over Leeds.