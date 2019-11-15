Movie star Adam Fogerty links up with Nigel Wood again at Bradford Bulls

ANOTHER OF Nigel Wood’s long-term associates - former Halifax prop and film star Adam Fogerty - has joined Bradford Bulls as a shareholder.

READ MORE: Leading Super League coach demands answers following Great Britain shambles

The 50 year-old, who had bit-part roles in movies such as Snatch and Mean Machine following his Super League career, will also work in the club’s commercial department.

Previously, Fogerty was involved at Toronto Wolfpack alongside Eric Perez, who is interim chairman of Bulls after it was taken over last month by a consortium led by ex-RFL chief executive Wood.

He will now seek to attract new sponsorship, develop new long-term partnerships and rebuild previously existing commercial partnerships.

“It is an honour to be involved with such a big brand and I hope I can play a big part in reviving the club back to its former glories,” said Halifax-born Fogerty.

“The Bradford Bulls have a great fanbase and they have aspirations of the club competing at the highest level again.

“I am looking forward to getting involved and helping rebuild the fans’ trust and support as we look to Bring The Bulls Back to Bradford at the earliest opportunity.”