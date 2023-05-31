Magic Weekend at the home of a Champions League club provides opportunities of a lifetime – and not just for the stars of the Betfred Super League.

The Community Integrated Care Learning Disability Super League returns to St James' Park this weekend, offering participants with learning disabilities or autism the chance to play on the big stage.

During half-time of game two on both Saturday and Sunday, the LDSL festival will be front and centre in a repeat of 2019 at Anfield and last year in Newcastle.

The accessible and adapted form of rugby league has changed lives, as Wakefield Trinity player Ben Gomersall can testify.

As well as living out his dream of playing for a professional rugby league club and making lasting friendships along the way, the 45-year-old has benefited from an autism diagnosis since joining the programme.

It was launched by the Community Integrated Care charity in partnership with the Rugby Football League and Super League in 2019 to give people who need support in their daily lives the platform to play an adapted version of the game and access off-field support.

“Who would have thought this would all come from going down to a Learning Disability Super League training session and just giving it a go?" said Gomersall.

"I’ve now developed so many skills, experienced things many people will never do and have a better understanding of myself which should help me to stay as independent as possible in the future. My life has completely changed.

Rugby league has changed Ben Gomersall's life. (Photo: Community Integrated Care)

“Playing at Magic Weekend and scoring a try at St James’ Park was just incredible.

“I’ve been a rugby league supporter at Featherstone since the days of Martin Pearson and Ikram Butt, but I never thought I’d get the chance to play.

"Now I’ve played in front of a record-breaking crowd at one of the most iconic stadiums in this country. It’s something I’ll never forget.”

A few months from now, some of the best footballers in the world will step out at St James' Park in the Champions League hoping to experience the same kind of joy felt by lifelong Leeds Rhinos fan Declan Jenkinson last year.

The Hull rivals went head to head last year. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Jenkinson, who has autism, is reaping the benefits of taking a leap and joining the club's LDSL team following its formation in 2018.

He has gone on to become a leader on the field and is flourishing off it thanks to Community Integrated Care's inclusive volunteering programme, which enabled him to gain valuable experiences in media roles at the recent World Cup.

Jenkinson's most memorable moment came on the field in Newcastle in 2022.

“It was leading my team out at Magic Weekend at St James’ Park last year with the crowd cheering us on," he said.

Declan Jenkinson, left, is honoured to represent Leeds Rhinos. (Photo: Community Integrated Care)

“In the game, I scored a full-length try and could see people shouting my name in the stand. I noticed it was the Leeds Rhinos Women’s team cheering me, who I had met and interviewed as a media club volunteer at the Women’s Super League Grand Final!

“Playing for Leeds Rhinos is a real honour. I’ve been a massive supporter since I was little.

“I particularly enjoyed watching Rob Burrow who became my inspiration. I’ll always remember him scoring that try at Old Trafford in a Grand Final. He was the number seven of Leeds Rhinos and now I’m the number seven too.”

Jenkinson's partner, Jenny Robinson is having an impact well beyond the pitch.

Robinson, who began volunteering for Community Integrated Care during lockdown, has fully embraced the non-playing opportunities provided by the programme to develop marketing and communication skills.

Through the charity's media club, Robinson has helped promote the Rhinos' LDSL team by interviewing players and appearing on various media outlets.

Jenny Robinson conducts an interview. (Photo: Community Integrated Care)

A talented artist, Robinson's creative work has featured in Super League matchday programmes and Sky Sports’ broadcast of Magic Weekend.

She has also contributed to Community Integrated Care’s official England Rugby League World Cup warm-up shirt design and displayed her own art exhibition at a Leeds Rhinos game.

“It has changed my life," said Robinson. "Working with Community Integrated Care has given me so many things to look forward to and be excited about. I couldn’t ask for anything more.

"Before I started with the Learning Disability Super League, I wasn’t meeting people and socialising as much as I should. I stayed at home a lot.

“I was nervous and a little bit worried at the start because I didn’t know much about rugby. I didn’t want to get anything wrong and just wanted to do the best I could.

"After the first few minutes, I was relieved as everybody was so welcoming. It made me feel comfortable and meant I could be myself