Nathan Massey left to rue Castleford Tigers’ inconsistency after defeat to Wigan Warriors

Castleford’s five-game winning run at Wheldon Road ended in a 32-12 defeat by Wigan Warriors.

That was their eighth loss in 14 Super League matches this year and came after they led 12-0 early in the second quarter and by eight points at half-time.

“In the first half of the season we have been too inconsistent and that has shown,” admitted Massey.

Kenny Edwards celebrates scoring the Tigers second try aainst Wigan (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

“I thought in the first half [on Saturday] that was how we were going to play for the rest of the year.

“There’s plenty of work still to be done and we have to go to Toulouse on Sunday and get a win there.”

Massey described Tigers’ collapse after the interval as “hugely disappointing”, particularly in light of their impressive showing earlier in the game.

He admitted: “It was a game of two halves.

Jake Trueman tries to break through for Castleford Tigers against Wigan Warriors. (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

“In the first I think we were clinical, defensively solid and disciplined.

“We were on top, but in the second half we came out and did the complete opposite.

“You give a team like Wigan a sniff like that, that’s what’s going to happen to you.”

Castleford leaked three tries between the 45th and 55th minutes, when they barely got their hands on the ball and never looked like getting back in the contest.

Massey added: “The first 20 minutes in the second half really hurt us.

“In the first half I thought we restricted them with the ball and they only scored a try that was caused by Mahe [Fonua] getting sin-binned.

“I don’t think we gave them a sniff in that first half, but the second half was totally different.”

With five teams fighting for the sixth and final play-off place, every point will be precious over the second half of the season.

Castleford have an opportunity to get back on track this weekend against French hosts who are bottom of the table, but have been competitive in most of their home games. Massey stressed: “We’ll dust ourselves off.