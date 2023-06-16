Leading Super League referee Marcus Griffiths has called for extra support for officials after colleague Matty Lynn bore the brunt of widespread frustration in the first match under experimental laws.

The young official awarded 49 penalties for high shots in the academy game between Bradford Bulls and Leeds Rhinos at the start of a six-week trial that will see tackling above the armpit outlawed in an attempt to minimise the risk of concussion.

Players and supporters aired their grievances over the way the match was officiated, ensuring a bruising night for Lynn as he carried out Rugby Football League directives.

Griffiths, who acted as a mentor to the officials at Odsal, empathised with Lynn and hopes an overall penalty count of 57 proves to be the nadir of the four-round trial at academy level.

"We've tried to educate the best we can in our visits (to clubs) but it was challenging at times out there," said Griffiths.

"It's a massive learning curve. We've got 24 games of this trial and by the 24th game I think you'll see a different outcome.

"At times, we're going to need arms around officials because it's challenging. To go out and give 57 penalties, it's frustrating and at times you're going to have players’ frustrations taken out on you.

"We know they don't mean it but we have to look after our referees."

Referee Matty Lynn awards one of 49 penalties for high tackles at Odsal. (Photo: Danny Lawson/PA)

Both teams gave away two penalties each in the opening two sets, including the first tackle of the game, and struggled throughout a stop-start contest that was won 50-32 by the Rhinos.

"It was probably as we expected it," added Griffiths.

"We expected there to be a high penalty count because players are having to unlearn skills they've been taught as a child.

"It's a massive ask. It's a massive ask to referee that way too because we're taught certain ways of identifying tackles and foul play, and we're having to adapt too.

There was some good tackle techniques on show amid the penalties. (Photo: Danny Lawson/PA)

"He's done an amazing job and done everything he's been asked to do, because at times we've got to follow the science."

Rugby league’s approach to reducing concussion levels differs markedly from that of rugby union, which sparked controversy with its out-of-the-blue announcement in January that it was lowering the allowed tackle height to below the waist in all forms of the community game from July.

The backlash was such that the Rugby Football Union subsequently amended its new tackle height to below the sternum, although there remains resistance to the changes that are due to come into force next month.

Professor Ben Jones of Leeds Beckett University, who is also the RFL's strategic lead for performance, has refuted claims that Thursday's game descended into farce.

"I don’t think it did," he said.

"I think we’ve seen good dominant tackles, good tries, sloppy penalties conceded but we saw some of those before the tackle height trial anyway.