New calendar slot for Super League Magic Weekend

Ordinarily, the entire round of Betfred Super League fixtures played at one venue takes place in May with the only exception being this year's event at St James' Park which was held in September and the 2011 version which took place in February in Cardiff as a season opener.

However, with the Betfred Challenge Cup final moving to May next season, organisers have shifted Magic to the middle of summer on July 9/10.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is the sixth time Newcastle United have hosted the event having first done so in 2015.

Magic Weekend at Newcastle this year. (ED SYKES/SWPIX)

Saturday kicks-off with newly promoted Toulouse Olympique facing Wakefield Trinity before St Helens take on rivals Wigan Warriors. The first day finishes with a West Yorkshire derby as Leeds go up against Castleford.

Sunday opens with Huddersfield Giants and Salford Red Devils before last season’s League Leaders Catalans Dragons play Warrington Wolves. The final game of the weekend features the derby between Hull FC take on Hull KR.

Super League chief commercial officer Rhodri Jones said: “It was great to be back in Newcastle in 2021, and even more so with fans back in the stadium.

"We are delighted to be returning to St James’ Park in 2022 and I must thank the football club, Newcastle City Council and NE1 for showing us so much support.

“I look forward to seeing the stadium, fan zone and city brimming with Rugby League fans again next year.”

Cllr Ged Bell, cabinet member for development, transport and neighbourhoods at Newcastle City Council, said: “Magic Weekend has firmly cemented itself as one of the highlights of Newcastle’s sporting calendar and I’m delighted that this festival of rugby league is returning to Newcastle in 2022.

“It’s always brilliant to see fans from around the country assemble in Newcastle for an incredibly vibrant and enjoyable weekend.

"They pack the stands of St James’ Park and provide a bumper weekend of trade to the bars, restaurants, hotels and shops in Newcastle and the wider region.

“With this taking place alongside the rearranged Rugby League World Cup which kicks off in Newcastle next year, our relationship with this great sport is set to go from strength to strength in 2022.”

Magic fixtures have been kept to the same format used in previous years, where teams are matched based on the position they finished in the league the previous season.

The formula used for deciding fixtures is 1st v 3rd, 2nd v 4th, 5th v 7th, 6th v 8th, 9th v 11th and 10th v 12th.

Tickets will go on sale from 9am next Monday via superleague.co.uk and season ticket holders can claim a 50 per cent discount on their ticket when purchased via the club.

Fixtures

SATURDAY 9 JULY

Wakefield Trinity v Toulouse Olympique (1430)

St Helens v Wigan Warriors (1645)

Leeds Rhinos v Castleford Tigers (1900)

SUNDAY 10 JULY

Huddersfield Giants v Salford Red Devils (1300)

Catalans Dragons v Warrington Wolves (1515)