New Castleford Tigers assistant coach Danny McGuire opens up on 'shock' Hull KR exit

Danny McGuire is fully focused on making his mark at Castleford Tigers after overcoming the "shock" and "disappointment" of being discarded by Hull KR.

The 40-year-old joined KR's backroom staff following his retirement in 2019 and went on to spend six years with the club.

McGuire became an assistant ahead of the 2021 campaign and enjoyed a spell as interim head coach last year, only to find himself surplus to requirements at the end of this season despite having two years remaining on his contract.

The former Leeds Rhinos half-back has made a swift return to coaching after agreeing to become Craig Lingard's right-hand man on a two-year deal.

Danny McGuire has returned to coaching quickly with Castleford after leaving Hull KR. (Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)

"With a couple of weeks to go before the end of the season, I found out I wasn't part of Rovers' plans going forward," said McGuire.

"It was a little bit of a shock but I've kind of got my head around that now. I understand it's sport and business.

"I can't speak highly enough about my time at Rovers. I absolutely loved it and made some great friends and memories.

"I poured my heart and soul into it and tried my best to deliver everything they asked of me.

Danny McGuire, left, has left Willie Peters' coaching staff. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"There's an element of disappointment about how it played out but it's done and my full focus is on what's in front of me now.

"I'm grateful to be part of such a prestigious and historic club like Cas. I'm excited to get stuck into what lies ahead."

McGuire was originally approached by the Tigers over the head coach position but has decided to continue his apprenticeship as an assistant.

"I don't really want to speak too much about that with what's going on and respect to the person that's got the job," he added.

"My coaching journey is still in the early stages. I've still got loads more learning and experience I need to soak up.

"I understand where I'm at on my coaching journey. I've always said I'll be the person that decides when I'm ready to be a head coach. I'm not quite ready to do that."

McGuire's last act as a player at hometown club Leeds was to deny the Tigers a first Super League title with a man-of-the-match performance in the 2017 Grand Final.

The ex-Great Britain international was a thorn in Castleford's side throughout his playing career but hopes to win the Wheldon Road faithful over in time.

"I can't change my history and wouldn't want to," said McGuire. "I'm really proud of what I did as a player and what I've been able to do as a coach so far.

"I will give it 100 per cent effort and commitment, just like I did as a player.

"My son plays rugby at Kippax and a lot of the dads are staunch Cas fans. They didn't speak to me for the first week or so and were staring at me giving me the eye.

"As they got to know me, I've kind of won them over a little bit. That's how I see the process now with 8,000 or more fans.