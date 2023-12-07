New Castleford Tigers co-owner Martin Jepson addresses takeover talk as he outlines goal

New Castleford Tigers co-owner Martin Jepson insists his sole focus is improving the club's IMG score as he puts any thoughts of a full takeover firmly to the back of his mind.

The Castleford native officially became a director last week after pledging to invest a seven-figure sum, which will be split across two financial years to aid the club in their quest for long-term Super League security.

In addition, Jepson has purchased shares from Ian and Janet Fulton to give him an equal say on all club matters at Wheldon Road.

"We all end up with an equal stake, which is roughly 32 per cent, and there are a few smaller shareholders," Jepson told The Yorkshire Post.

Martin Jepson has made a significant investment to take joint ownership of the club. (Photo: Castleford Tigers)

"I've come in as a partner. I was prepared to invest a sum of money and what happens in the future, who knows?

"Ian's been here a long time and he was very focused on bringing someone in with a similar history and view. He didn't want to sell out to somebody who didn't have the long-term interests of the club at heart.

"I'm very aware of what this club means to the community. It's all about securing its future and then let's see where we are. That's not saying I am or I aren't (going to take over one day) – that's genuinely the position.

"I think it's the right sort of investment to get the club through the next 12 months. I'm hoping my investment brings stability to the club and a long-term future, which is having Castleford in Super League."

Ian Fulton, left, leads Castleford out at Wembley in 2021. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Castleford's top-flight place is under threat as rugby league prepares to enter a new era.

The Tigers were ranked outside the top 12 in the indicative phase of the grading system that will replace automatic promotion and relegation from the end of next year, although their position partly owes to a data error in their original submission.

The RFL has acknowledged that the club’s true score is higher but Castleford will remain 13th until they are reassessed and the system goes live.

Jepson is concentrating on the little wins such as a permanent big screen and LED boards as the club await the green light to begin their stadium redevelopment.

Castleford are still playing the waiting game on their stadium redevelopment. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"The focus has got to be on the facilities, the ground and everything else around those ranking points for the licence," he said.

"Yes we want a good team but I'm not here to be spending money on big marquee players for the hell of it.

"If I can put investment in the club so that they can take some bolder decisions, fantastic. Technically, my investment probably does mean the club can spend up to the salary cap.

"I want to be successful on the pitch but that's for the other guys to deal with; my involvement has to be to work on the infrastructure of the club.

Castleford fans show their passion after a vital victory at Wakefield in August. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"I'm not just here to be passive and sit back and do nothing."

Jepson grew up in the area but is now based in London after building a successful career in real estate.

A lifelong Castleford supporter, Jepson has never forgotten his roots.

"My mum and dad are both from Castleford, my grandparents are from Castleford, and I grew up in Garforth," said Jepson, who founded Ergo Real Estate in 2018.

"I first started coming here around 1970. I remember being upset because my dad said I was too young and too small to go to the cup final in 1969.

"I thought, 'Don't worry, I'll go in a couple of years' time'. I vowed I'd never go to Wembley until I saw Cas play there and it was '86 when I finally got there.

"Living in London you don't go up to so many matches but it's always the first thing I watch on telly. My mum is 90 and if I speak to her on a weekend, the first thing she says is, 'Did you see Cas play?'

"I came to five or six games last season and would expect to do at least 50 per cent of the matches this season."

Jepson's company originally linked up with the club during the Covid era as Niall Evalds' sponsor.

After increasing his support through sleeve sponsorship and pitchside branding, Jepson feels ready to have a hands-on role at Wheldon Road with Castleford's best interests at heart.

"I thought that if I could become involved and could help the club, I'd kick myself if I didn't do it and found out the club had failed," he said.

"The club means a lot to the town. I may not live here but I was brought up here and know what it means to the town. Without the club, the town suffers hugely.

"It would be a great shame for rugby league not to have Castleford as a presence in Super League. It's a real heartland of rugby league.

"I thought that now was the time to get involved. I'm very fortunate that I have the resources to put into the club.