New contract for Connor Wynne, who ‘brings a spark’ to Hull FC

The 21-year-old’s contract, which was due to expire at the end of this season, has now been extended for 12 months.

That agreement was welcomed by Hodgson who feels Wynne adds flair to Hull’s attack and is beginning to get to grips with the demands of full-time professionalism. “He brings a spark,” said Hodgson.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“He is so quick across the ground and he has been aggressive defensively as well.

Hull FC's Connor Wynne. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

“He has done well and we are hopeful he is a consistent person in our team this year.

“He is getting there slowly; Connor Wynne is not the finished article by any stretch of the imagination, but he is definitely improving, which is pleasing.

“We feel he can continue that improvement and become even more consistent as a player.”

Wynne, who was born in Hull, said: “I’m really enjoying my rugby and think I’ve progressed well this year.

“My aim is to nail down a spot in the team every week and kick on even more.”

Next on Hull’s agenda is Fijian Joe Lovodua who has been a revelation since joining the club from South Sydney Rabbitohs’ New South Wales Cup team in the off-season.

He is on an initial one-year contract and Hodgson said: “Joe has been excellent for us. He has played a number of positions and the fans love him.

“He hasn’t surprised me, but he has definitely contributed very well.

“He knows where we sit in terms of his future and we are hopeful of securing him long-term.

“We are in conversation and I think Joe will remain beyond this year.”

Hodgson declined to comment on reports Hull are set to sign stand-off Jake Trueman when his Castleford Tigers contract expires this autumn. “I am not going to deal in speculation about who we are going to bring in,” said the coach.

But he added: “He is obviously a good player, top-quality and we are looking to bring a couple of people into the environment to try and make us better.”