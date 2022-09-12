New Hull FC boss Tony Smith rules out Willie Poching reunion following Wakefield Trinity exit

Head coach Poching and assistant Cummins left their roles at Belle Vue on Monday morning after just one full season in charge of Trinity.

Smith, who coached both men at Leeds Rhinos before adding them to his backroom staff, is in the process of putting a team together at Hull - but neither Poching nor Cummins will join the new set-up.

"I've had no discussions about future employment with them," said Smith.

"I think this has all come a little bit unexpectedly for them.

"I feel for them. I know what it's like to be on the other side of it. It's hard and we all feel for each other.

"They've tried their best there and sometimes it just doesn't work out in sport and the chemistry doesn't gel no matter how good you are.

"I'm sure those two boys will work something out. I've worked with both of them and they're quality people."

Tony Smith has accepted a job with Hull KR's fiercest rivals. (Picture: Paul Currie/SWpix.com)

Poching and Cummins were let go by Wakefield despite overcoming major obstacles to keep the club in Super League.

Hampered by injury issues and operating with one of the lowest budgets in the competition, Poching and Cummins guided Trinity to five wins in the last seven games of a challenging campaign.

"I think they've done a tremendous job from the outside as someone who looks on and supports them," added Smith.

"They've done a terrific job with what they had but none of us have all the background information so it's hard to make judgements.

"I feel for two friends at the moment. They're quality and will end up getting good jobs - but it isn't with us."

Former Hull KR coach Stanley Gene is set to follow Smith across the city, while the 55-year-old confirmed that assistant Gareth Ellis is staying at the club.

Ellis is somebody Smith knows well from their time together at Leeds in the mid-2000s.

"I'm really excited about working with him again," said Smith, who has signed a two-year deal with the Black and Whites.

"He's such a quality human being. (Academy boss) Michael Shenton is quality too.