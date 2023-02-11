New Hull FC captain Carlos Tuimavave ready to show he is right man for job

Hull FC centre Carlos Tuimavave expects the captaincy to bring out the best in him as he prepares to make his long-awaited comeback.

The 31-year-old was appointed as captain by new Hull boss Tony Smith ahead of his eighth season with the club, replacing Luke Gale in the role and becoming the first overseas skipper since Craig Fitzgibbon.

Tuimavave is closing in on his return from a ruptured Achilles tendon sustained last June, although he remains touch and go for next Sunday's round one clash with Castleford Tigers.

The New Zealander is relishing the prospect of leading out the Black and Whites once fit.

"It's a role I think I'll definitely grow into," he said.

"When the season starts and we start playing games, that's when the pressure will really hit.

"I'm looking forward to it. It's definitely a challenge and will take me out of my comfort zone.

"I'm 31 so it was a 'now or never' moment. Hopefully it will bring the best out of me."

Carlos Tuimavave leads Hull FC into the 2023 season. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Tuimavave is regarded as one of the most consistent players in his position in Super League and has been a reliable performer for Hull throughout his stay.

He will continue to show the way through his performances now he is captain.

"Tony has picked me for who I am so I'm not going to try and be someone I'm not," said Tuimavave.

"I'm just going to go about my business and lead from the front with my actions.

Carlos Tuimavave suffered a serious injury in Perpignan last June. (Photo: Manuel Blondeau/SWpix.com)

"The plan when I first came over was to come over for a couple of years, get some regular game time and eventually go back to the NRL.

"I haven't looked back since then. The club holds a special place in my heart and hopefully I can help repay them with some results on the field this year."

Tuimavave was a spectator during the pre-season games as he takes his final steps on the road to recovery.

He is desperate to make up for lost time after missing the bulk of the 2022 campaign.

"It's probably been the toughest challenge of my career," said Tuimavave. "I've had some really, really dark days.

"Having said that, I'm really thankful to my wife and my kids. They're the reason I come to work every day and are my inspiration.