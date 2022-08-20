New Hull KR signing James Batchelor sets sights on silverware after confirming Wakefield Trinity exit

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 24-year-old has made 90 Super League appearances for his hometown club since breaking through in 2016.

Batchelor has been a standout performer for struggling Wakefield this season, featuring in 24 of the club's 26 matches.

The hardworking back-rower is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury sustained against Wigan Warriors last week, meaning he has played his last game for Trinity.

James Batchelor is on his way to Hull KR. (Picture: SWPix.com)

Batchelor is bracing himself for an emotional farewell but he is excited about the future at Craven Park.

“I’m at that point in my career where it’s not only about playing consistently week in, week out but challenging myself and getting out of my comfort zone," he said.

“It’s going to be something new. I’m excited for some Friday night games in front of the fans at Sewell Group Craven Park. It’s always been a great atmosphere every time I’ve played at Hull KR.

“I want to really kick on at KR and be challenging for things every year. I want to win some silverware. I think we can do something special as a team.

James Batchelor is currently nursing a hamstring injury. (Picture: SWPix.com)

“Leaving my hometown team after so many years was tough and I wanted to make sure I was making the right decision.

"I spoke to Willie (Peters) about the club, himself and how he wants to play and within 10 minutes he’d sold me on it.

"I think how Willie wants us to play and what he values as a coach is exactly the environment I want to be a part of.”

Batchelor is Hull KR's fifth signing for the 2023 season and beyond, following in the footsteps of Rhys Kennedy, Sauaso Sue, Louis Senior and Tom Opacic.

Incoming head coach Peters has tipped Batchelor as a future international.

“I’m extremely happy with the signing of James Batchelor," he said.

“James is the type of player I value as a coach - tough, gritty, resilient.