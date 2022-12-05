News you can trust since 1754
Newcastle Knights confirm double Super League swoop including capture of Huddersfield Giants starlet Will Pryce

Newcastle Knights have confirmed the signing of Huddersfield Giants starlet Will Pryce on a two-year deal from 2024.

By James O'Brien
22 minutes ago
Updated 5th Dec 2022, 10:34am

The versatile playmaker, who turns 20 today, will be joined at the Knights by Wigan Warriors back-rower Kai Pearce-Paul.

Both players will see out their contracts with their current clubs next season before linking up with Newcastle.

Pryce – son of former Great Britain star Leon – has made 28 Super League appearances for the Giants since bursting onto the scene last year.

He has also represented England Knights on three occasions.

Pearce-Paul, meanwhile, has featured 38 times for Wigan and showed his versatility in England colours at the recent World Cup, scoring a try from centre in the rout of Greece.

Knights director of football Peter Parr said: “These are important signings for the Knights.

“We are very excited to be able to attract two of the brightest young talents from Super League to join our club.

Will Pryce is on his way out of Huddersfield Giants. (Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

“We believe both players have a skillset that will make an impression on the National Rugby League once they arrive.”

On Sunday night, Huddersfield announced that Pryce had informed the club of his intention to leave.

Giants managing director Richard Thewlis said: “We have known for some time now via Will's management and Will himself that he was set for a move in 2024 and we wish him every possible success.

"It feels better for all concerned to get the news out now rather than have endless speculation during the early part of next year when contracts can tend to form a large part of the media questioning at every club's weekly press briefings.

Will Pryce celebrates his winning penalty against Wakefield Trinity. (Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)
"Will leaves in around a year's time with our very best wishes for the future and we look forward to watching his progress Down Under."

Super LeagueHuddersfield GiantsWigan WarriorsGreat Britain