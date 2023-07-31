Warrington Wolves are searching for a new head coach after parting company with Daryl Powell on Sunday night.

The 58-year-old took over at the Halliwell Jones Stadium at the end of 2021 after a successful stint as Castleford Tigers boss but failed to make his mark.

Powell oversaw Warrington's worst-ever Super League finish after ending the 2022 campaign in 11th and the rot set in again this year following an eight-match winning run to start the season.

Sunday's 42-6 hammering by Wakefield Trinity made it six defeats in a row, the club's worst run since 2002.

Head of youth Gary Chambers has been handed the reins on an interim basis as Warrington begin the search for Powell's successor.

Here, The Yorkshire Post takes a look at five potential contenders for the job.

Justin Holbrook

The former St Helens boss is out of work following his sudden sacking by Gold Coast Titans last month.

Lee Briers left Warrington at the end of 2021. (Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)

A Super League Grand Final winner with Saints in 2019, Holbrook has been linked with a return to Super League since becoming available.

The word is that Holbrook is not interested in coming back to these shores as he holds out for another NRL job – with Newcastle Knights said to be keen – but Warrington now have the chance to sell their project to the 47-year-old.

Michael Maguire

Like Holbrook, Maguire has Super League experience after two years in charge of Wigan Warriors from 2010 to 2011, during which time he led the club to Super League and Challenge Cup success.

Justin Holbrook led St Helens to Challenge Cup glory in 2019. (Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)

Maguire is in his first season of a two-year deal as a senior consultant at Canberra Raiders after stints in charge of South Sydney Rabbitohs and Wests Tigers, while he is also head coach of New Zealand.

The 49-year-old is another coach who sits in the 'unlikely' category but he is exactly the type of character Warrington need.

Lee Briers

As they look to lift the spirits of a disillusioned fanbase, Warrington could do worse than bring back a club legend.

Ryan Carr is highly thought of on these shores. (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

The former half-back, who scored 2,586 points in 425 games for the Wolves, ended his 25-year association with the club at the end of 2021 after a spell as an assistant coach, a role he has since held with Wigan and Brisbane Broncos.

Briers has earned rave reviews after transforming Brisbane's attack and would be welcomed back to Warrington with open arms.

Ryan Carr

If the Wolves decide to go down the inexperienced route, Carr may be near the top of the list.

The former Featherstone Rovers boss and Leeds Rhinos number two is highly thought of on both sides of the world and is currently in temporary charge of St George Illawarra Dragons after helping Parramatta Eels reach the NRL Grand Final last year as an assistant.

The 34-year-old's future beyond the end of this season is up in the air and a head coach role in Super League may appeal to him.

John Morris

Morris was ruthlessly sacked by Cronulla Sharks in 2021 after leading the club to back-to-back play-off appearances in his two full seasons in charge.

The 43-year-old is currently assisting Jason Demetriou at the Rabbitohs but is only contracted until the end of 2023.