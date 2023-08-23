Niall Evalds cites Hull KR ambition after completing move from Castleford Tigers

Hull KR have confirmed the signing of Castleford Tigers full-back Niall Evalds to continue their impressive recruitment drive for 2024.

The 29-year-old will join fellow new recruits Oliver Gildart, Peta Hiku, AJ Wallace and Tyrone May at Craven Park next season after signing a two-year deal.

Evalds won the Lance Todd Trophy in a losing cause in the 2021 Challenge Cup final in his debut season at Castleford but has played just 17 games in the last two years due to a series of injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former Salford Red Devils man has been sidelined since May with a torn pectoral but expects to hit the ground running when he joins Rovers at the end of the year.

"I’m very excited to be signing for Hull KR," said Evalds, who has one England cap to his name.

"I’ve been very impressed with the progress the club has made over the last few years.

"Speaking to Willie (Peters) and hearing his vision and ambition for where the club can get to, I wanted to be a part of it, especially with some of the outstanding signings the club have made.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I know I’ve had an injury-hit couple of years but I’m confident that’s behind me now and with a good pre-season under my belt I can get back to playing some of my best rugby and can contribute to helping the team achieve its goals.

Niall Evalds is on his way out of Wheldon Road. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

“I want to thank everyone at Cas, the fans, staff and my team-mates. They have all supported me through the tough times these last couple of years and I leave with lots of good memories at Cas.

“I am thankful to be able to represent such a great club and I wish them all the best.”

Evalds has played most of his career at full-back but is earmarked for a wing spot by Peters to give Rovers pace out wide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘’We wanted to bring in someone with real speed and versatility for 2024 and we’ll definitely be getting that with Niall," said the Hull KR boss.

Niall Evalds in action against Hull KR last season. (Photo: Will Palmer/SWpix.com)

"Speed is an area we’ve probably lacked a bit this year across the park so we’ve brought Niall in to add that to our backline.

"Niall can play in a couple of positions too, being comfortable on the wing and at full-back.