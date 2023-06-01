Hull KR have made another statement with the signing of former Wigan Warriors star Oliver Gildart on a three-year deal from 2024.

The 26-year-old has scored 67 tries in 156 games since breaking through with Wigan in 2015.

Gildart left the Warriors for Wests Tigers at the end of 2021 before spells with Sydney Roosters and the Dolphins.

The outside back won two Super League Grand Finals and the World Club Challenge during his time at Wigan, while he also earned four international caps for England and Great Britain.

"I'm really looking forward to joining Hull KR next season," said Gildart.

"I’ve been watching the boys play and I love what they’re doing out there at the moment.

"It was a no-brainer for me. Hull KR is a big club and really pushing for that top-four spot and rightly so. I think they’ve been playing some really good rugby.

"I spoke to Willie (Peters) and how he likes the boys to play and it fits in with my playing style. I’m looking forward to coming into the club next season and working hard with the boys."

Oliver Gildart made his name at Wigan Warriors. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Gildart becomes KR's third confirmed signing for 2024 and beyond following the additions of AJ Wallace and Peta Hiku.

"Oliver is a big signing for us,” said Rovers head coach Peters, whose side are fourth at the halfway mark of the Super League season.

"He’s done it all over here in England with Wigan, winning competitions and playing for England before heading over to the NRL to challenge himself in Australia.

"He’s further developed his game over in Australia. What appealed to me is the club is getting a quality centre in his prime years, ready to prove himself again in Super League and win trophies.

Oliver Gildart dives over to score for England. (Photo: Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com)

"Oliver is a fast, elusive centre that will bring some real speed to the club’s backline and X factor to our attack.