Leeds Rhinos boss Rohan Smith admits an altercation between Harry Newman and Tom Holroyd was regrettable but has stressed that the pair have quickly moved on.

Rugby League Live reported that the Rhinos team-mates had to be pulled apart after squaring up to each other during a heated discussion in the tunnel in the aftermath of last Friday's home game against Salford Red Devils.

Smith has confirmed that Newman and Holroyd let their frustrations boil over after a disappointing defeat.

"These things happen from time to time," said Smith.

"It's not something that we condone or want to happen but players get frustrated and disappointed.

"They're both very passionate guys that want to do well and want the team to do well.

“They had a bit of a disagreement and that was left there and then. Everyone’s moved on.

“Those guys have known each other and been mates for a long period of time. It was just one of those things that can happen in sport at times.

Harry Newman celebrates with team-mates after scoring a try. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

“Certainly there's a better way of doing it but there’s no shortage of passion and desire among the group and sometimes you just have to temper it a little bit.”

Both players, who were called up by England head coach Shaun Wane last month, are in Smith’s 21-man squad for Friday’s trip to Wigan Warriors but James McDonnell misses out on a reunion with his former club.

The back-rower has seen his nine-game run in the side ended by an arm injury sustained against Salford.

“It’s a short-term injury,” said Smith.

“He tried to battle through the second half but he was struggling.

“We made that change in the game and it hasn’t quite settled. He won’t be too far away, though.”

Young half-back Jack Sinfield, who made his first appearance of the season last week as a replacement for the injured Aidan Sezer, is also sidelined due to the concussion protocol.

“Jack was a bit bashed up after the game – his nose and his lip were a bit sore,” said Smith, who will choose between Richie Myler and Morgan Gannon in the halves.

“But post-Saturday afternoon, Sunday, he was fine.

“He sees a specialist doctor tomorrow I believe to cover that but he’s had no symptoms or no major issues this week following that.”

Outside backs Derrell Olpherts and Luis Roberts come into contention after being drafted into the squad as replacements.

Olpherts has not featured since a chastening night at Hull KR in late March but Smith would have no concerns about throwing the winger in against Wigan following his recovery from a calf injury.

“That was a unique occasion,” said Smith.

“He had two or three kicks go his way that were extremely difficult to handle in extremely tough conditions. Plenty of players over the years have struggled to deal with those.