George King is desperate to finally get his hands on the Challenge Cup but accepts that Hull KR must shake off their underdogs tag against Leigh Leopards to make his dream come true.

The 28-year-old lost in two Wembley finals during his time at Warrington Wolves, while he also fell agonisingly short in two Super League Grand Finals.

After years of being teased by the Challenge Cup trophy, King is ready to end the flirting.

"Even from a young age, I've had the mindset of never touching a trophy unless I win it," he said.

"I've had the trophy coming past me on thousands of occasions whether it be functions, promos or media events. I refuse to touch it.

"Even when we've had media opportunities with our pictures taken and I get asked to hold the trophy I've said no. Not until I've earnt that trophy.

"That's been since I was a young boy watching the Challenge Cup on telly.

"I'm hoping this week we put in a performance and do the little things right so we can go and get the trophy."

George King celebrates the semi-final win over Wigan. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

In the Championship as recently as last year, Leigh have defied the odds on their return to the big time.

Adrian Lam's side are joint second in Super League as they prepare for their first Challenge Cup final since 1971.

The Leopards have beaten Rovers twice in the league this season, leaving King in no doubt about the task in front of he and his team-mates on his return to Wembley.

"I managed to get there on two occasions before but failed on two occasions as well," he said.

George King is interviewed at Monday's press conference. (Photo: Paul Currie/SWpix.com)

"I'm hoping for third time lucky but know the challenge we face is going to be absolutely massive.

"The way Leigh are playing this season has been absolutely terrific. They've been a revelation for Super League.

"They've got a real good energy factor about them and some really good individuals.

"Clearly, we're going to have the underdog tag but I'm really looking forward to the challenge we face.

"Hopefully we can do the east side of the city proud."

While Leigh are bidding to end 52 years of pain, Rovers have not got their hands on the trophy since their only success in 1980.

"KR haven't had a rich history at Wembley and that needs to change," added King.