The New Zealand and Samoan international prop joins from the Dolphins on a three-year deal with the Black and Whites beating a number of suitors for the 28-year-old’s signature.

Ese’ese said: “I’m really excited to be making the move; I’ve always wanted to come over to Super League and test myself on that side of the world. I’m only 28 years-old and feel like I’m in the prime of my career right now, so I’m thrilled to be spending the next three years with Hull.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to wear the Black & White jersey, and play for a club with such a rich history – I can’t wait to work with Tony and the lads.

“Growing up, you always dream of playing in the NRL and playing at an international level. But now I want to come to Super League while I’ve got some of my best years ahead of me.