NRL star Mahe Fonua ready to restart the "chemistry" after rejoining Hull FC

EXPLOSIVE Mahe Fonua said rejoining Hull FC was always his “number one choice” after agreeing a three-year deal to return to the KCOM Stadium.

The Wests Tigers winger will resume his career with the Airlie Birds in 2020 after spending the last two seasons back in the NRL.

Mahe Fonua in his final game for Hull FC, the Super League semi-final loss at Leeds Rhinos in 2017. (SWPix)

Tonga star Fonua scored 31 tries in 58 games for Hull last time around, including crossing in both their Challenge Cup final wins in 2016 and again 12 months later.

The ex-Melbourne Storm returned to Australia 18 months ago and became a cult hero with Wests but - currently sidelined by injury - has been told by coach Michael Maguire he won’t be required next term.

Hull coach Lee Radford was delighted to be able to link up with Fonua again and the player admitted: "I’m really pleased to be heading back to Hull FC.

“Me and Lee have kept in contact over the past few years while I’ve been in the NRL, so to come back to a club that I have a history with is special for me and my family.

"For me, it was an easy decision; there isn’t any other Super League team out there that I would have the same chemistry with than Hull FC.

"Obviously with the two Challenge Cup wins, that made some really special memories for me and my family, so when the opportunity to come back to Super League, FC was always going to be my number one choice."

Hull will be spoilt for choice when it comes to wingers next season given Bureta Faraimo - Fonua’s replacement - has just signed two-year extension while Fijian Ratu Naulago has arguably been the find of the Super League season.

Radford has also recruited St Helens wideman Adam Swift for 2020 while Matty Dawson - who has missed all but the first game this season due to a knee reconstruction - is contracted next term, too.

Fonua, who made the Super League Dream Team in both his seasons at Hull, can also play centre.

Radford admitted: "It was too good an opportunity to miss with Mahe being available.

“He left a young man and he'll be coming back a more mature player and fit right in as a more senior player in the squad.

"We want him to show the form he showed in 2016 and 2017, he's capable of that. He impressed in his 18 months with West Tigers too - he's a real fans favourite over there so we've got our hands on a real star.

"It's looking like it's going to be a hugely threatening back-line in 2020. With Bureta confirmed to be staying around and to have added Mahe and Adam Swift too, it's starting to look extremely promising.

"There is some real depth in quality in the backs now. We want players to have that challenge to compete for their spot - that brings out the best in them."