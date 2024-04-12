Nu Brown follows Tex Hoy out of Hull FC with reason behind departure explained

Brown, who earned his first New Zealand caps at the end of last year and has also represented Samoa at international level, linked up with the Black and Whites in January but has struggled to settle in England.

A desire to return home to Australia to be closer to his family was the main factor behind Brown's decision to request an early release from his one-year contract.

Brown's departure frees up an additional overseas quota spot as Hull reshape their squad in an attempt to salvage their season.

Tex Hoy has also departed after failing to make a positive impact since his arrival at the end of 2022.

"Hull FC can confirm that Tex Hoy and Fa’amanu Brown have left the club with immediate effect," read a statement.

"Brown, who was off contract at the end of the season, has requested to return home to be closer to family on compassionate grounds.

"Hoy has also left the club ahead of his contract expiring at the end of the current season.

Fa'amanu Brown has left Hull after just four months at the club. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

"The club would like to wish both players well in their future careers."

Hull are in talks with players on both sides of the world to freshen up a beleaguered squad, with a focus on bringing in individuals who are committed to the cause.

A specialist scrum-half and a back-rower are at the top of Hull's wish list.

The Black and Whites parted company with head coach Tony Smith on Thursday as part of a restructuring of the club.