The 29-year-old has signed a deal until the end of this season after securing a release from his one-year contract at Hull on compassionate grounds.

Brown linked up with the Black and Whites in January but struggled to settle in England and informed the club last week of his desire to return to Australia.

The versatile hooker, who earned his first New Zealand caps at the end of last year after representing Samoa at two World Cups, will look to add to his 56 appearances in the NRL.

Brown has previously played for Cronulla Sharks, Canterbury Bulldogs, Wests Tigers and Newcastle Knights.

The deal at St George includes a club option for the 2025 season.

Dragons head coach Shane Flanagan said: "It’s great to be able to pick up a player of Nu’s calibre at this stage of the season.

"I worked with Nu for several years at the Sharks and was always impressed by his work ethic and versatility.

It was a brief stay at Hull for Nu Brown. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

"He can play hooker, in the halves or in the forwards if required and will add plenty of value and experience to our squad for at least the rest of this season."

Brown scored three tries in eight games for Hull but will be best remembered for his controversial red card against Warrington Wolves that was later rescinded.

The Black and Whites are on the lookout for a scrum-half to replace Brown as part of a shake-up of a struggling squad.

Tony Smith paid the price with his job last week, leaving Hull searching for a new head coach just seven rounds into the Super League season.

Nu Brown leaves the pitch after being show a red card against Warrington. (Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)

Richie Myler will oversee the appointment process after he was unveiled as the club’s new director of rugby on Monday.

On his decision to leave Hull, Brown said on social media: "I didn’t want to play for another Super League club apart from Hull FC hence why I’m going home. If it was about the money, I would have stayed and collected a paycheck. There is no price for happiness.

"Nothing but love for this beautiful town. There were talks about how bad the city was before coming here but there are good parts and bad parts of any place. All I saw was the good.

"The amount of support you fans have given me is something I haven’t experienced before. I’ve made lifelong friends here. The conversations I’ve had from supporters to players are something I won’t forget.