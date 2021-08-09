Wigan Warriors' George Burgess: Signed new deal in the NRL. Picture: Martin Rickett/PA

The 29-year-old was released by Wigan in February after hip surgery ruled him out for the season.

He has now secured a return to Australia, where twin Thomas plays for South Sydney, until the end of the 2023 season at least.

George Burgess previously made 149 NRL appearances for the Rabbitohs, often alongside his twin and other brothers Sam and Luke.