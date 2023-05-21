Olly Butterworth's treble sends York City Knights to Challenge Cup quarter-final

Butterworth enjoyed a memorable start to his first game as he put York ahead just two minutes in after latching on to Jesse Dee's grubber kick, but a converted try from Alex Walker saw Broncos take the lead four minutes later.

Jarred Bassett extended their advantage with Oli Leyland adding the extras, but winger Butterworth grounded in the corner two minutes before the half-time buzzer to reduce the Broncos' lead to 12-8 at the break.

Two quick converted tries after the interval from Josh Daley and Joe Brown then saw York take control, before Jordan Thompson added their fifth of the afternoon and a James Glover penalty left the hosts 14 points clear. Butterworth then claimed his hat-trick with Dee going over late on to add gloss.