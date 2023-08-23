Lachie Miller is viewing his move to Leeds Rhinos as a "once-in-a-lifetime opportunity" after signing a three-year deal with the Headingley club.

The 29-year-old, who represented Australia rugby union at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, made 11 appearances at full-back for Newcastle Knights in the first half of this season but can also play in the halves.

Miller was handed his NRL debut by Cronulla Sharks last year after switching codes.

The speedster believes Rhinos head coach Rohan Smith will help bring the best out of him.

“I am looking forward to joining such a prestigious club as Leeds Rhinos and excited to come across having spoken with Rohan and (chief executive) Gary (Hetherington) to be part of the culture at Headingley," said Miller, who still had two years remaining on his contract at the Knights.

"I have spoken to some good friends of mine, Brandon Lee and Tyson Gamble, who have been coached by Rohan and they say what a legend of a guy he is. His style of footy, I think, will suit the way I like to play and I knew from the moment we spoke on the phone that he was a coach I wanted to be associated with.

“I really enjoyed my footy at the start of this season and I want to bring that to the Rhinos.

"It is a big change for my family. We have a newborn and a two-year-old so it is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for our young family that we are ready to embrace and make the most of.

Lachlan Miller is on his way to Headingley. (Photo: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)

“I watch a fair bit of the Super League competition on TV over here in Australia and I am fortunate to be joining such a great club and hopefully I can add to the culture.

"I know the club has a history of mixing a core of young English lads with the overseas guys and I can’t wait to play in front of the passionate Leeds fans at Headingley."

The signing of Miller helps offset the loss of half-backs Blake Austin and Aidan Sezer.

The Australian becomes Leeds' second addition for 2024 following the signing of Catalans Dragons forward Mickael Goudemand.

The speedster becomes the Rhinos' second signing for 2024. (Photo: Brendon Thorne/Getty Images)

“Having spoken to people about Lachie, everyone speaks about him being well respected and highly regarded by those who have worked with him," said Smith.

"He is a quick, broken-field runner who is gaining in experience all the time having come across to league from rugby union later in his career.