Levi was released from his contract on compassionate grounds earlier this month after an impressive debut season in Super League.

Giants boss Ian Watson has brought in a familiar face to bolster his options at nine.

Peats spent the second half of the 2021 season on loan at the John Smith's Stadium from Leigh Centurions, making 12 appearances.

The 32-year-old has now rejoined Huddersfield on a permanent basis following a spell with relegated Toulouse Olympique.

Peats has signed a two-year deal and is set to be the Giants' main man at hooker in 2023.

"He is one of the best nines that I have had the opportunity to work with," said Watson.

"Danny has been great for us and is an out-and-out runner, and we have the likes of George Roby who will come through, but where we felt we needed to be better was when it comes to big games.

Nathan Peats spent this year with Toulouse Olympique. (Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"His experience, along with the likes of Chris McQueen, was huge, so to put Nathan Peats in with the likes of [Kevin] Naiqama and Chris Hill as well as Chris McQueen again, while having that balance in the team and the spine is going to be huge for us going forward and potentially take us to another level."

Peats, who played for South Sydney Rabbitohs, Parramatta Eels and Gold Coast Titans in the NRL and also represented New South Wales, will work in tandem with Adam O'Brien as well as Roby.

The Australian is Huddersfield's ninth addition for 2023 and beyond following the signings of Jake Connor, Harvey Livett, Jake Bibby, Jack Bibby, Sam Halsall, Kevin Naiqama, Esan Marsters and Harry Rushton.

"I didn't really want to leave last year," said Peats.

Nathan Peats during his loan spell with Huddersfield Giants. (Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"I had a really great time playing for Huddersfield and under Watto too. We tried to figure things out but right at the end we couldn't get it done.

"I've obviously been in France for the last 10 months but as soon as I heard the situation and that Watto was interested again I couldn't jump at it any quicker.

