Hull FC have continued their recruitment for 2024 with the signing of Canterbury Bulldogs prop Franklin Pele.

The 22-year-old, who stands at 6ft 3in and weighs 120kg, has penned a two-year deal with the Black and Whites.

Pele makes the move after getting seven games under his belt in the NRL, including six for the Bulldogs this season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up!

The forward has gained further experience in the NSW Cup, scoring 16 tries in 34 matches.

“I’m really excited because it’s going to be a good challenge for me," said Pele, who began his career with Cronulla Sharks.

"I can’t wait to come over and meet all of the boys and the Hull fans who I have heard great things about.

“I’m at the stage in my career now where I need to be playing consistent footy. Coming up against tough opposition in Super League week in, week out will help me go from strength to strength.

“Having spoken to Tony Smith and James Clark at the club, I know how much of an opportunity Hull FC is for me to be able to reach my full potential.”

Franklin Pele is on his way to Super League. (Photo by Brendon Thorne/Getty Images)

Pele is Hull's third confirmed signing for next season following the addition of fellow NRL recruits Herman Ese’ese and Jayden Okunbor.

“A big part of Franklin coming over to Hull FC is his appetite to play regular rugby league," said Hull boss Smith.

"We’re extremely excited to have him in our ranks for 2024. He’s certainly a player our fans can get excited about.

“He’s a young, hungry forward who wants to establish himself as a good rugby league player, which he already is but he wants to keep growing.

Gareth Ellis chats to Tony Smith after a game in 2015. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

“Franklin certainly adds size to our pack. He’s powerful, destructive and he’s got a good skillset so he fits a lot of the right criteria that we have been looking for ahead of next year.

“I’m really looking forward to him bringing all of those ingredients to our team in 2024.”

Meanwhile, Hull legend Gareth Ellis will leave his role as assistant coach at the end of the season to explore other career opportunities outside of rugby.

The 42-year-old, who was inducted into the club’s Hall of Fame at the start of this year after leading the Black and Whites to back-to-back Challenge Cups as captain, made 127 appearances across two spells before joining the off-field staff.

“Rugby league has been my life since the age of 18 and all I have known,” he said.

"Now feels like the right time for me to explore new horizons and what else life has to offer, with both excitement and trepidation.

“I will look back on my time at Hull FC with great fondness for everything we have experienced and achieved together. It has been such a special time during a fantastic career that I have been so fortunate to enjoy.”

