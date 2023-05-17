All Sections
Owen Trout unlikely to play for Huddersfield Giants again after suffering season-ending injury

Owen Trout appears to have played his last game for Huddersfield Giants after suffering a season-ending knee injury.

By James O'Brien
Published 17th May 2023, 11:16 BST
Updated 17th May 2023, 11:21 BST

The 23-year-old recently rejected the offer of a new contract and is expected to join Leigh Leopards.

Trout was injured in the defeat at Hull KR on May 5 and sat out last week's clash with Leigh at the John Smith's Stadium.

The Leeds Rhinos academy product revealed on Instagram that he will not play again this year.

Owen Trout in action against Wakefield Trinity. (Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)Owen Trout in action against Wakefield Trinity. (Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)
Owen Trout in action against Wakefield Trinity. (Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)

"The rollercoaster that is RL," he posted. "Truly gutted to have my season come to an end so soon, 2024 we coming for u."

Trout has made over 50 appearances for the Giants since arriving from Leeds ahead of the 2020 season.

Hull FC and Castleford Tigers had expressed an interest in signing the forward as he approaches the end of his current deal but Leigh appear to have won the race for his signature.

The loss of Trout for the rest of 2023 is a major blow for Huddersfield, who are 10th in Super League after 12 rounds.

"@trout_owen has confirmed that he will miss the remainder of the 2023 season with an injury, following a scan," tweeted the Giants. "Get well soon, Trouty."

