Pace, power, craft and graft: The Yorkshire Post selects 2022 Super League Dream Team
The curtain comes down on the Super League regular season on Saturday as Leeds Rhinos and Castleford Tigers vie for the final play-off place.
In the longest season since 2019 in terms of games played, St Helens have once again been the team to beat followed closely by a revitalised Wigan Warriors.
Huddersfield Giants have been this year's surprise package, although Salford Red Devils' late run to the play-offs is arguably the story of the season.
Leeds may yet have something to say about that as they aim to complete a remarkable turnaround under Rohan Smith.
The Rhinos must first get past Castleford, a team that have been in and around the play-off places for much of the campaign.
Catalans Dragons are eyeing a return to Old Trafford after securing a top-four spot and appear to be cranking up the intensity heading into the play-offs.
It has largely been a season to forget for the two Hull clubs and Wakefield Trinity, while Warrington Wolves are guaranteed to finish second bottom and Toulouse Olympique's short stay in Super League is over.
Following the final round of fixtures this weekend, the Super League Dream Team will be announced and it is sure to divide opinion.
Here, The Yorkshire Post's rugby league correspondent James O'Brien selects his 2022 Dream Team.