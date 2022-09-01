In the longest season since 2019 in terms of games played, St Helens have once again been the team to beat followed closely by a revitalised Wigan Warriors.

Huddersfield Giants have been this year's surprise package, although Salford Red Devils' late run to the play-offs is arguably the story of the season.

Leeds may yet have something to say about that as they aim to complete a remarkable turnaround under Rohan Smith.

The Rhinos must first get past Castleford, a team that have been in and around the play-off places for much of the campaign.

Catalans Dragons are eyeing a return to Old Trafford after securing a top-four spot and appear to be cranking up the intensity heading into the play-offs.

It has largely been a season to forget for the two Hull clubs and Wakefield Trinity, while Warrington Wolves are guaranteed to finish second bottom and Toulouse Olympique's short stay in Super League is over.

Following the final round of fixtures this weekend, the Super League Dream Team will be announced and it is sure to divide opinion.

Here, The Yorkshire Post's rugby league correspondent James O'Brien selects his 2022 Dream Team.

1. Jai Field, Wigan Warriors Huddersfield full-back Tui Lolohea is among the leading contenders but Field has lit up Super League with dazzling speed and 42 direct try involvements.

2. Bevan French, Wigan Warriors Another Wigan speedster has guaranteed his place in the Dream Team with 29 tries and 16 assists.

3. Tim Lafai, Salford Red Devils With devastating power and a competition-high 49 offloads, the Salford centre has been too hot to handle this year.

4. Ricky Leutele, Huddersfield Giants The 32-year-old has been Huddersfield's main strike weapon with 12 tries in 17 Super League outings and was badly missed when he was sidelined with a knee injury.