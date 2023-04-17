Predicted Super League table at one-third mark with two Yorkshire clubs tipped for play-offs

A third of the way through the season, the Super League table is beginning to take shape.

The race for the play-offs is wide open with St Helens and Huddersfield Giants – two of last season's top three – on the outside looking in after nine rounds, albeit with a game in hand on their rivals.

Early pacesetters Warrington Wolves will take some shifting, while Wigan Warriors also appear to be locked in.

The rest of the spots are well and truly up for grabs as summer rugby arrives.

At the bottom, Wakefield Trinity appear destined for relegation but the form of Hull FC and Castleford Tigers is offering Mark Applegarth's side hope.

Here, The Yorkshire Post has a go at predicting the final standings.

1. Wigan Warriors

Last year's Challenge Cup winners are emerging as the team to beat after claiming back-to-back wins over Saints and Warrington.

There is more to come from the Warriors in an attacking sense but they are finding a way to win close games against their main rivals, as all good Wigan sides do.

After finishing second in Matt Peet's first season in charge, there is every chance Wigan will go one better this year and lift the League Leaders’ Shield.

2. Warrington Wolves

Daryl Powell deserves all the plaudits he is receiving after taking Warrington from second bottom to top in the space of a few months.

The former Castleford boss nailed his off-season recruitment to give Man of Steel favourite George Williams a formidable pack to play behind.

Powell has short-term selection issues but a fast start has given the Wolves a healthy cushion over the likes of Huddersfield and Saints.

3. Huddersfield Giants

Ian Watson's men were originally tipped to finish top by this writer but have endured a slow start, not helped by injury issues and having to sit out round one.

Huddersfield were caught cold by Warrington in their first game and have been unable to find consistency since.

Injuries to Theo Fages and Oliver Russell leave Watson without a controlling half-back but they have enough quality in their ranks to string a run of wins together and start climbing the table.

4. St Helens

The four-time defending champions find themselves in the unusual position of eighth after winning the World Club Challenge only two months ago.

The early evidence suggests Saints do not have the same aura under Paul Wellens, although they will rightly point to an injury situation that robbed the new head coach of virtually his entire first-choice pack for the most recent defeat at Hull KR.

Once the likes of Alex Walmsley return, St Helens will put pressure on the sides near the top.

5. Hull KR

The Robins are third after nine rounds and look a good bet for a return to the play-offs in a repeat of 2021 when they reached the semi-finals under Tony Smith.

Willie Peters' Hull KR have a more considered approach with much-needed structure which is bringing the best out of one of the most talented spines in the competition.

If Rovers keep their big guns on the field – which has been a perennial problem for the club – they will be a threat at the end of the year.

6. Catalans Dragons

Steve McNamara's men have suffered more than most on the injury front yet still find themselves in the top four.

Three defeats in the last four games suggest those issues are beginning to catch up with them but they have plenty of quality to come back in.

Catalans are a tough team to beat in Perpignan regardless and should claim enough points to secure a play-off spot.

7. Leeds Rhinos

More than any other side in the competition, it is hard to get a read on the Rhinos.

Rohan Smith's men have beaten St Helens, Catalans and Huddersfield, only to drop points against Hull and Castleford.

Leeds should hit their straps once summer arrives and will be in the mix at the end of the season – but it is difficult to say with any certainty that they will make the top six.

8. Salford Red Devils

Salford are in a strong position in fifth spot but the swagger that took them to within 80 minutes of the Grand Final last season has been missing, the 60-14 drubbing of Hull aside.

The Red Devils will take heart from the fact they were way off the pace in 2022 before turning on the style during the summer months.

Paul Rowley's side have the potential to do it all again but competition is fierce for the play-off spots.

9. Leigh Leopards

So abject in previous survival attempts, Leigh finally look set for an extended stay in Super League after dismissing the threat of relegation by mid-April.

The Leopards are looking up the table rather than down and will fancy their chances of being in the play-off conversation at the end of the season.

Much like Salford, they are relying on good fortune on the injury front to mount a serious challenge.

10. Castleford Tigers

Without a head coach since round three, the Tigers have managed to scrape two wins to ease their early-season relegation fears but were far from convincing in those victories against Leeds and Wakefield.

While they have shown plenty of effort under interim boss Andy Last, a record of 96 points in nine games tells its own story.

The Castleford fans want to be entertained and getting that balance right to claim results will be Last's biggest challenge if he gets the permanent job as expected.

11. Hull FC

The Black and Whites won their first two games under Tony Smith but seven straight defeats have underlined the size of the task facing Super League's most experienced coach.

With as many as 20 players out of contract at the end of the year, Smith is set to oversee a major overhaul of the squad.

But while there is uncertainty over their top-flight status, top targets may be unwilling to commit which could set the rebuild back.

12. Wakefield Trinity

Before they can even think about winning games, Wakefield must find a way to score points after mustering just 47 in the opening nine rounds.

Trinity have been kept to nil a staggering five times and Leigh winger Josh Charnley has outscored Mark Applegarth's team on his own.

Wakefield have a long history of defying the odds but are fighting a losing battle this year with arguably their weakest squad of the Super League era.