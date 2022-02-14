Leeds Rhinos forward Matt Prior hails ‘tremendous’ Rhyse Martin

Brave effort: Leeds forward Rhyse Martin played for the Rhinos against Warrington depite the sudden death of his father. Picture Tony Johnson

The Papua New Guinea Test forward is expected to fly to Australia, where his partner and baby are already visiting relatives, this week.

Martin kicked four goals from as many attempts in Leeds’ 22-20 defeat and was effective throughout, starting in the second-row and then shifting out of position to the right-centre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Prior said: “The way Rhyse has handled himself this week is credit to him as a bloke.

Special: Rhinos try-scorer Matt Prior hailed team-mate Rhyse Martin. Picture: Tony Johnson

“He is a tremendous bloke; everything he does, he does at 100 miles an hour.

“What he did [on Saturday] was special, under the circumstances.”

The Australian added: “It was pretty emotional seeing him in there [the changing room] after the game, after giving his all.

“It was touching to see how much effort he gave after the circumstances.

“We will just try and be there for him and support him.

“Credit to him, he has been amazing.

“He’s going to try and get home and be with his family, which is good.

“It is a tough time for him and his family.”

Prior, in his 300th career game, was one of Rhinos’ try scorers, along with fellow starting prop Zane Tetevano and winger Ash Handley.

Leeds were less than seven minutes away from a famous win, despite having James Bentley sent-off, Brad Dwyer sin-binned and suffering several injury concerns.

Prior said: “It’s obviously disappointing, but we were down a couple of men, we lost a few players with injuries and the effort was still there.

“I think we can hold our heads up high and be proud of the effort.

“I think we could still have got the two points, regardless of the circumstances, but we will be better next week.”