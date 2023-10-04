Castleford Tigers have confirmed the signing of Hull KR outside back Sam Wood on a three-year contract.

The Huddersfield Giants academy product made 33 appearances in his two seasons with the Robins.

Wood has not played since June because of a serious knee injury.

“I’m buzzing," said the 26-year-old, who is Castleford's sixth signing for 2024.

Sam Wood has swapped Hull KR for Castleford. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"It’s a real good opportunity for me personally to come to Castleford for an extended period of time where I can settle; I know where I’m going to be playing my rugby for the next three years.

"I’m at a point in my life now where I want some stability and want to be at a club where I can really make it my own, put my imprint on the club and fight for that starting shirt to really become a part of that club.