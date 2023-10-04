'Put my imprint on the club': Sam Wood outlines goals after swapping Hull KR for Castleford Tigers
The Huddersfield Giants academy product made 33 appearances in his two seasons with the Robins.
Wood has not played since June because of a serious knee injury.
“I’m buzzing," said the 26-year-old, who is Castleford's sixth signing for 2024.
"It’s a real good opportunity for me personally to come to Castleford for an extended period of time where I can settle; I know where I’m going to be playing my rugby for the next three years.
"I’m at a point in my life now where I want some stability and want to be at a club where I can really make it my own, put my imprint on the club and fight for that starting shirt to really become a part of that club.
“I leave everything on the field for the fans and I’ll try my very best every week. I know they’re a passionate group and they turn out in their numbers so I’ll be trying to repay them week in, week out.”