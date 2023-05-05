Ian Watson slammed Huddersfield Giants following a lacklustre 28-0 defeat to Hull KR, telling his players to "put your ego away" and come together as a team.

In the continued absence of Theo Fages and Oliver Russell, Watson has turned to Jake Connor, Will Pryce and Tui Lolohea in the spine but Huddersfield once again lacked direction at a rain-sodden Craven Park.

A sixth defeat in 10 games leaves the Giants off the pace in the race for the play-offs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We didn’t play wet weather football until 30 minutes in," said Watson.

"We were too busy trying to throw the ball around the edge and into touch.

“It’s just not good enough. We’ve got three full-backs at the moment. It’s probably more my fault in selecting the three full-backs but they’re not thick players.

“Playing wet weather football, you’ve got to be smarter than that. It's not working at the moment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re desperate to get Theo Fages or Olly Russell back out there for some control. But the disappointing thing was some people just weren’t competing. They just thought it wasn’t them but it’s a team game.

Hull KR celebrate a James Batchelor try. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

“You have to put your ego away and do the right thing. Look at Hull KR – there's no egos there. They’re all working really hard and doing the right. They deserved it.”

While Huddersfield head back to the drawing board, Hull KR are up to joint second after shrugging off the loss of Jordan Abdull before the game and Lachlan Coote in the early stages to record a sixth straight win.

Rovers boss Willie Peters said: "It was arguably the best performance of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Losing Cootie so early, then changing Mikey to full-back and Jez (Litten) to halfback, I thought they were both outstanding.

"The way Jez turned the game around with his kick chase and his defending was outstanding.