Rams’ mindset is key for Barrow, says Kelly

TOMORROW’S game at Barrow Raiders will be a test of “character”, Dewsbury Rams coach Neil Kelly reckons.

Rams are expecting the Betfred Championship fixture to go ahead at a ground where Barrow have drawn with Toronto Wolfpack and beaten Leigh Centurions in their previous fixtures this year.

Kelly reckons Rams will need a different attitude to their full-time predecessors. He said: “I think some of those results were down to the mindset Toronto and Leigh went there with.

“They probably thought it was going to be easy, but we won’t be going with that mindset.

“Barrow are a good side and for us to come back with the two points we have got to fight to the death.”

Kelly added: “They have had a good start and so have we. Both sides are going to find a lot out about themselves and how ambitious they are.

“After three wins from four we are going to go up there with a lot of confidence, but it is all about character.

“If we have got the character I am sure we can come back with the points.”

Rams have prepared well, despite this week’s bad weather. Kelly said: “We’ve trained indoors this week and we’ve also got a full-sized 4-g field and a half-sized one.

“They are facilities most Super League clubs would be envious of and this is when they come into their own.”

Halifax’s visit to Batley Bulldogs tomorrow has fallen foul of the weather.

“It’s frustrating,” boss Matt Diskin said. “We’ve had a couple of good wins and we wanted to roll with some momentum, but things are working against us at the moment.

“I just hope towards the back end of the season the two rearranged games don’t become a hindrance, but we’ll deal with that when it comes to it.”