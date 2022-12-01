Hull KR have appointed local businessman Paul Sewell as the chairman of a new board.

Sewell replaces owner Neil Hudgell who stepped down from the role on the same date two years ago.

Hudgell, who reversed his decision to sell the club last year, retains a controlling stake and will be a director on the new board.

“We are ready for lift off having bought the stadium, and a professional board, led by Paul Sewell, is a massive step forward for us in achieving that goal of top four in everything we do,” said Hudgell.

"For me, these are exciting times in being involved with this great club. I have been involved with Hull KR since early childhood. I have experienced rugby in this city at the very best and worst of times.

"I have had the privilege of getting to know very well iconic names synonymous with the Robins, including Roger Millward, Colin Hutton, Phil Lowe and Mike Smith. We have never been better positioned to elevate the club back towards that level than we are now, having put in place solid foundations over the last two to three years.”

Rovers completed the purchase of Sewell Group Craven Park earlier this year with an exclusive option to secure the surrounding land from Hull City Council, which presents the club with an opportunity to blossom as Super League moves into a new era under IMG.

Lakin will continue to run the day-to-day operation and oversee on-field matters in tandem with new head coach Willie Peters, while Sewell will explore new business opportunities.

Paul Lakin, Neil Hudgell and Paul Sewell are the key figureheads at Crave Park. (Photo: Hull KR)

Rovers plan to confirm the other additions to the new board in the coming weeks.

“One of the main things that attracted me is the revitalisation of the game itself through Super League’s association with worldwide sporting giant IMG," said Sewell.

“Being a rising club in a declining game is counter intuitive to me so I’m heartened that, through Paul Lakin, Hull KR have been at the centre of driving this change and modernisation as a local club, owned and controlled in Hull, by Hull, for Hull.

