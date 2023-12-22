Hull KR have appointed Elliot Minchella as their captain for the 2024 Super League season.

The influential loose forward steps up from his role as vice-captain following the retirement of previous skipper Shaun Kenny-Dowall.

Minchella has made 72 appearances for the Robins since his arrival from Bradford Bulls at the end of 2020 and is an integral member of Willie Peters' pack.

"I’m very proud to be Hull KR captain," said the 27-year-old.

"It’s a massive honour to be captain this season and I’m ready to lead by example.

"I’ll be giving 110 per cent every time I pull on the shirt. I want to do our fans, our staff and my team-mates proud.

"The last few years have been a real learning period as vice-captain. I’ve learned from some of the best leaders I’ve ever worked with.

"It’s my time now to step up and be the captain. I’m really grateful for the opportunity."

Elliot Minchella will lead Hull KR into the new season. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Minchella will head up a leadership group that also includes veteran winger Ryan Hall and hardworking back-rower James Batchelor.

Peters, who led Rovers to a fourth-place finish in his first season in charge, views Minchella as the perfect man to lead his side into the new campaign.

"The best leaders lead through their actions first," said Peters.

"They put the team first and are consistent in who they are, both on and off the field.

The loose forward leads from the front. (Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)

"Mini showed these qualities week in, week out last season. For me, he was the obvious choice to lead our team in 2024.

"He’s an intelligent player who brings out the best in the people around him. Passion, worth ethic and a winning mentality come to mind when I think about Elliot Minchella.