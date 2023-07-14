Andy Last is convinced his Castleford Tigers players have the stomach for the fight in the club's bid to prevent a "devastating" relegation.

Basement side Wakefield Trinity are within striking distance of Last's team as the Super League season enters the home straight, leaving Castleford in danger of dropping out of the top flight for the first time since 2007.

Whereas Wakefield have recent history of avoiding the drop, it is new territory for the modern-day Tigers.

Castleford were expecting another play-off challenge this season but find themselves in survival mode after winning just four of their 18 games.

"They have to have (the stomach for the fight) and we've spoken about that recently," he said.

"There are nine games to go and the ball is in our court. We've got to take care of our own business. If we get some wins and performances, the table will take care of itself.

"The players know the predicament that we're in and it's a tough one.

"At the beginning of the year, the group probably weren't considering being in a relegation scrap with names on paper – but you've got to deliver. Names on paper don't get you wins; performances get you wins.

Castleford are desperate for the points. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

"They're fully aware of the situation we find ourselves in. Relegation would be absolutely devastating for us. We don't want to be relegated and are working hard on a daily basis to make sure that doesn't happen."

Last week's results were particularly damaging for the Tigers with Wakefield's golden-point victory over Wigan Warriors compounding the home loss to Leigh Leopards.

"It hit the group hard," admitted Last.

"You're up to your neck in a battle with Leigh and we have an opportunity to post some points with the game in the balance to get the crowd fully engaged behind us but we don't quite take that opportunity and they pull away from us.

Wakefield celebrate the win over Wigan with the fans. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

"Then the news started to filter in that Wakefield had beaten Wigan so the changing room after the game was a real sombre place.

"It was my job to pick them up and I think we've done that well."

Last will discover just how hard the double whammy hit his team when they take on Hull FC at the MKM Stadium tomorrow afternoon.

Yet to win an away game in 2023, Castleford face six matches on the road in the final nine rounds.

Andy Last missed out on the Hull job in 2020. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"Obviously it's a cause for concern," he said on his side's away record.

"We haven't been great on the road. There are different reasons for that – coming up against teams that are in form or injuries.

"We can't look too much into our home and away record. We've just got to focus on the 80 minutes regardless of where it is. It's still a rugby field."

The Tigers take on a resurgent Hull side that are threatening a late run for the play-offs.

Last views his former club as an example of how quickly situations can change.

"They had seven losses on the bounce and managed to get three wins which bounced them up the table," he said.

"Every team in the competition are taking points off each other. There are still going to be highs and lows on this rollercoaster of a season for all teams."

The 42-year-old spent most of his life at Hull, latterly as interim head coach in 2020.

Last, who left the Black and Whites after failing to land the permanent job, is relishing his first trip back to the MKM Stadium as a head coach.

"It's a club that has been a massive, massive part of my life," he said.

"I spent 23 years there, supported them as a young lad and my family have spent a fair bit of time on the terraces there.

"It's a special place and I'm looking forward to going there with Castleford and stopping the momentum they've got.

"Hopefully we can put in a good performance and get two points because the here and now at Castleford is very, very important to me.