Renouf Atoni eyes redemption after overcoming struggles to find a home at Wakefield Trinity

Trinity are the overwhelming favourites to win the Championship after arming Daryl Powell with what is widely regarded as the strongest squad in the competition.

Should they fall short on the field, the accepted wisdom is that they will accrue enough IMG points to return to Super League through the back door.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But if any of Wakefield's rivals are banking on complacency creeping in, they will be left disappointed.

From the younger members of Powell's squad to the elder statesmen and the off-field staff, there are reasons for motivation in every corner of Belle Vue.

Trinity limped out of Super League and are desperate to achieve promotion the right way, starting with a positive performance against Bradford Bulls tonight.

The players involved in last season's relegation want their shot at redemption, Renouf Atoni chief among them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Kiwi prop's troubles mirrored those of the team with an improvement coming too late to keep Wakefield in Super League.

Renouf Atoni celebrates a rare high in 2023. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

Atoni joined a long list of overseas forwards to have struggled in their first season in England – and suffered along the way.

"It was real challenging," he told The Yorkshire Post.

"Mentally it was tough coming here and losing every week.

"Nobody goes into games thinking they're going to lose, so to lose that many on the bounce and end up getting relegated was tough for my mental headspace.

Renouf Atoni is ready for a big season. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

"I guess that's the nature of the game we play. You have to ride the highs and ride the lows as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The fans only want the best for the club. It's hard to say anything back when you're underperforming – and I was underperforming.

"This year it's important for me to bounce back. You give your best and they'll see it.

"My long-term goal is to prove myself in Super League. I've got a bit of a chip on my shoulder that will carry into next year."

David Fifita, right, had a big influence on Renouf Atoni, left. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

Atoni saw the likes of Jai Whitbread and Kevin Proctor move on but was happy to stay and give back to the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 28-year-old was afforded the chance to play himself into form in 2023 and eventually got there with the help of David Fifita.

"I was really struggling for two-thirds of the season with the pace and physicality of the game," admitted Atoni.

"Everyone knows Dave is a guy who is out there. He told me not to worry about the outside noise and worry about my own game by playing my type of footy. That helped me heaps.

"I tell everyone that he helped me find my form – except for Dave! He definitely helped me, especially with the headspace stuff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"When you're down on confidence, your team-mates are the ones who help you push through it and make you better."

Renouf Atoni experienced new conditions at Featherstone. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

Fifita has moved on but the passion and togetherness he valued so highly has returned to Belle Vue, driven by new owner Matt Ellis.

A fish out of water this time last year, Atoni has been made to feel like he belongs at Wakefield.

"A lot of it has to do with the club itself," he said. "It feels like a brand-new club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's totally different to last year when it felt like we were meant to get relegated. That was the feel around the club and even around the town.

"This year the people that Matt has brought in have helped push towards the family-type club they want for us.

"I've found my feet here. This is my home now. Every time we play here, I want to protect my home.

"My wife and son are settled here. They say Wakey is home now, too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'm really motivated to help get Wakefield back to Super League. We owe it to the fans."

A curious early-season schedule has allowed Trinity to blow away the cobwebs before getting stuck into their league campaign.

Powell's men have already played six competitive games in the cup competitions, including two ties against amateur clubs and something of a reality check in throwback conditions at Featherstone Rovers.

"It's been different for us," said Atoni.

"There have been different challenges playing different kinds of teams.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Having eight games before the season (including friendlies), you can't say that we're going to have a slow start because our season started a while ago.

"The Featherstone game was different for myself. The conditions weren't that great but no excuses – they were the better team on the day.

"Fev have been one of the top teams in this comp for a while and kind of stuck it to us. It was good to get a taste of what the top end looks like."

Into their 10th season outside Super League, tonight's visitors Bradford are an example of how long it can take to get back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wakefield appear in far better shape at the start of their Championship journey but Atoni knows they will be judged on their results on the field.

"Similar to Fev, Bradford will probably try get stuck into us quite early," he added.

"They have been one of the top teams in this comp. We know that Bradford have got a big history behind them and they'll be looking to start the season with a bang.