RFL appoints interim chief executive as Ralph Rimmer prepares to stand down

The Rugby Football League has announced that Tony Sutton will replace Ralph Rimmer as chief executive on an interim basis.

Sutton, who spent 13 years with Hull FC and is based in Beverley, steps up from his role as the RFL’s chief operating officer, a position he has held since January 2019.

He originally joined the governing body as director of finance and facilities in January 2017.

Sutton will begin his new role from Monday and remain in charge until the appointment of Rimmer’s permanent successor, while RFL director of operations and legal Robert Hicks is set to act as interim company secretary ahead of the departure of Karen Moorhouse.

Rimmer and Moorhouse announced in September that they would be leaving the RFL at the end of 2022.

RFL chair Simon Johnson said: “This gives the organisation the stability and continuity that it requires whilst we complete the search process for the new permanent CEO of the RFL, which will be followed by the permanent company secretary appointment as well as the second executive board appointment (in addition to the CEO) to the RFL Board.”

Today's Rugby League Council meeting also confirmed the appointment of Dr Cherrie Daley to the RFL Board as a non-executive director.

Sir Lindsay Hoyle, the Speaker of the House of Commons and the MP for Chorley, has officially become the 31st President of the RFL.

Ralph Rimmer announced his decision to leave earlier this year. (Photo: Bruce Rollinson)